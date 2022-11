The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards the Azerbaijani positions located in the Eastern part of Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on November 22, between 10:35 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh also issued a statement refuting the Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violation between 09:17 and 14:48.