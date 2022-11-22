CSTO ministers, security chiefs to discuss situation in the South Caucasus

The situation in the South Caucasus will be discussed during the joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said as he welcomed the Foreign Ministers of CSTO member states in Yerevan.

“We will discuss very important issues: important for our countries and for the CSTO in general. For us this meeting is also important, because this is our first tete-a-tete meeting in the wake of the September aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

“We have about two dozen documents on our agenda regarding issues of foreign policy coordination, military-political cooperation, new threats and challenges, and of course, the situation in the South Caucasus generally,” he said.

Mirzoyan said that most of the projects and issues have already been agreed upon. He voiced hope that there would be a productive exchange of views.