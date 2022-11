Azerbaijan is offering peace to Armenia through daily attacks, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a Twitter post.

“Our mornings start with information about daily attacks by Azerbaijan on democratic Armenia. Through this attacks Azerbaijan offers to Armenia “peace”. International community silently observes this absurd. Nothing to say,” Marukyan said.

This morning the Defense Ministry reported a fresh ceasefireviolation by the Azerbaijani forces.