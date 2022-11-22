Armenian Chair established at Complutense University of Madrid

At the initiative of the Embassy of Armenia in Spain and in cooperation with the Complutense University of Madrid, a Chair of Armenian Studies was established in the Faculty of Geography and History of the University.

The Chair was created with an aim of raising awareness about Armenia in Spain, teaching the history and politics of the Armenian people, disseminating the Armenian language and popularizing Armenian culture.



A relevant memorandum was signed by Ambassador Sos Avetisyan and the Vice Chancellor of the Complutense University of Madrid, Juan Carlos Doadrio Villarejo on November 31.