Armenian American Museum celebrates completion of the first phase of construction

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California celebrated a major milestone for the landmark center with the completion of the first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation.

The Phase One Completion Ceremony was held on the upper deck of the museum parking garage at the construction site of the cultural and educational center.

Major sponsors of the Phase One Completion Ceremony included Edison International and Bank of America who are longstanding supporters of the museum.

The next major phase of the project will be the construction of the two-level 50,820-square-foot museum superstructure.