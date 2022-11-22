Armenia stands by Lebanon in this challenging period – PM Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati on the occasion of the national holiday, Independence Day. The message particularly reads as follows,

“I warmly congratulate you and the fraternal people of Lebanon on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lebanon, Independence Day.

Armenian-Lebanese relations are characterized by friendly historical ties of our peoples, civilizational commonalities and traditions of mutual support in difficult times. Armenia stands by Lebanon in this challenging period, and I hope that the people of Lebanon will overcome the existing difficulties in the near future and rediscover the path of stability and development.

Armenia greatly values the current high level of relations with Lebanon and is ready to expand cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

I wish you good health and all success, and lasting stability and prosperity to the friendly people of Lebanon.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.”