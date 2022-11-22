Armenia offers condolences over deadly earthquake in Indonesia

Armenia has expressed condolences over the deadly earthquake in Indonesia.

“We express our sincere condolences and sympathy to Indonesian people, to families of victims who lost their lives due to devastating earthquake. We wish speedy recovery to those injured,” Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said in a Twitter post.

We express our sincere condolences and sympathy to #Indonesia'n people, to families of victims who lost their lives due to devastating earthquake. We wish speedy recovery to injured. @Kemlu_RI — Spokesperson of MFA of Armenia (@ArmSpoxMFA) November 22, 2022

An earthquake that struck Indonesia’s West Java killed at least 268 people, many of them children, with 151 still missing, disaster relief officials said on Tuesday, as rescuers searched the rubble of destroyed buildings for survivors.

The shallow 5.6-magnitude quake struck in Indonesia’s most populous province on Monday afternoon, causing significant damage to the town of Cianjur, about 75 km southeast of the capital, Jakarta, and burying at least one village under a landslide.