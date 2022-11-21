Indonesia quake kills at least 40 and injures hundreds

An earthquake has struck the main Indonesian island of Java, leaving more than 40 people dead and hundreds injured, say local officials, the BBC reports.

The 5.6 magnitude quake struck Cianjur town in West Java, at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles), according to US Geological Survey data.

The tremor could be felt in the capital Jakarta about 100km away, where people in high-rise buildings were evacuated.

Officials warn of possible aftershocks and say the death toll could rise.

The area where the quake struck is densely populated and prone to landslides, with poorly-built houses. Rescuers have been trying to evacuate people from collapsed buildings, and managed to save a woman and her baby, according to local reports.

Herman Suherman, the head of administration in Cianjur town, told local media at least 46 people had been killed.

“Victims kept coming from many areas. Around 700 people were injured,” he told Kompas TV.