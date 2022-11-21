Armenian, Italian FMs discuss bilateral, regional issues

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Antonio Tajani noted that the relations between Armenia and Italy are based on common values ​​and historical relations, and expressed readiness to take active steps to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

The parties referred to high-level mutual visits, exchanged ideas on the holding of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The importance of deepening trade and economic relations and encouraging investments was emphasized and the work of the Armenian-Italian intergovernmental commission was highlighted.

During the telephone conversation, issues related to regional stability and security were also touched upon.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan’s non-constructive approach is undermining efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Italy also discussed issues related to the activities of the EU observation mission located in Armenia.