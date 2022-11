Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has said Donald Trump’s account has been reinstated after running a poll in which users narrowly backed the move, the BBC reports.

“The people have spoken,” tweeted Mr Musk, saying that 51.8% of more than 15 million Twitter users voted for the ban to be lifted.

But the former US president may not return to the platform, earlier saying: “I don’t see any reason for it,”

His account was suspended in 2021 due to the risk of incitement of violence.