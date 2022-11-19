PoliticsTop

Nancy Pelosi joins Armenian Assembly of America for 50th anniversary celebration

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 19, 2022, 12:48
Less than a minute

Speaker of the US House of Representatibes Nancy Pelosi joined the Armenian Assembly of America’s landmark 50th anniversary.

Speaker Pelosi was honored with a special salute to the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues in Washington, D.C.

