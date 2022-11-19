Home | All news | Politics | Nancy Pelosi joins Armenian Assembly of America for 50th anniversary celebration PoliticsTop Nancy Pelosi joins Armenian Assembly of America for 50th anniversary celebration Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 19, 2022, 12:48 Less than a minute Speaker of the US House of Representatibes Nancy Pelosi joined the Armenian Assembly of America’s landmark 50th anniversary. Speaker Pelosi was honored with a special salute to the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues in Washington, D.C. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 19, 2022, 12:48 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print