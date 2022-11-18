Manchester United says it has ‘initiated appropriate steps’ in response to Ronaldo interview

Manchester United has said it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to an explosive interview from its forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club added it will “not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

Ronaldo accused United of betraying him and trying to force him out of the club in an interview with TalkTV broadcaster Piers Morgan.

In the 90-minute interview, Ronaldo also said he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

He told Morgan: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

The 37-year-old also said he felt “provoked” by the United manager.