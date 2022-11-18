Iveta, Garik, Karina: Armenia reveals hosts of Junior Eurovision 2022

Armenian broadcaster AMPTV has announced the hosts of 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest: Iveta Mukuchyan, Garik Papoyan, and Karina Ignatyan.

Eurovision fans will recognize Iveta from the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, where she represented Armenia with her electro-pop classic LoveWave.

The singer-songwriter will be joined by actor, writer, and comedian, Garik Papoyan.

Often described as the ‘funniest guy in Armenia’, Garik wrote Not Alone for Eurovision participant Aram Mp3, which went on to finish 4th for Armenia in Copenhagen 2014.

Completing the talented trio is 16 year old Karina, who most fans will recognize from Junior Eurovision 2019, when she represented Armenia with the song Colors of Your Dream.

The 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sunday 11 December.