Farmer in Artsakh’s Hati villages comes under Azerbaijani fire

A citizen working in the field near Attsakh’s Hatsi village came under Azerbaijani fire shortly after midday today, Artsakh police inform.

The 43-year-old resident of the village of Hatsi reported the incident to the Martuni regional department of the Police.

Firing from the Azerbaijani positions forced the agricultural works to stop. The tire and wheel rim of the tractor were damaged. There were no casualties among civilians.



The Martuni regional department of the police is engaged in the inspection. The details will be presented to the peacekeeping troops.