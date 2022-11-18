Device designed by Armenian students sent into space

The device (payload) designed by students of Ayb school was sent into space by Indian Skyroot Aerospace’s suborbital Vikram-S rocket today.

The 197-gram payload designed by students of the school’s Ad Astra engineering club was placed in a sub-orbital rocket and launched into space up to 125 km high, which means it crossed the Karman line. The device remained in space for 2-3 minutes and collected data on the trajectory of the rocket, changes in temperature and pressure, speed, acceleration, as well as the intensity of ultraviolet radiation and ozone concentration.

The sensors performing the last two measurements were designed and proposed by the AYAS (Armenian Youth Aerospace Society) team and added in collaboration with the team. After carrying out the planned measurements, the device fell back together with the rocket.

The Ad Astra team became the winner of the 2022 youth space competition named after Kemurjian. The device designed by Ayb students was sent into space as the winner of the competition.



Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country’s first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Until now, the country’s space industry has been dominated by the state-run ISRO, but Skyroot Aerospace has opened up the sector to private companies.