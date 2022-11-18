Chelsea and Dynamo Moscow reportedly find Armenian breakthrough for Zakharyan deal

Chelsea and Dynamo Moscow have reportedly reached a breakthrough over a deal for Arsen Zakharyan.

The Russia winger was ready to sign for in the summer, only for financial sanctions to block the deal.

However, Sports.ru says the deal will now be done through an Armenian bank.

Zakharyan will also fly to Armenia next month to apply for Armenian citizenship, making it simpler to obtain a work visa in the UK. However, there’s no talk of him changing sports citizenship and therefore he will remain with the Russian national team.

Chelsea are expected to cough up €15m to sign Zakharyan over the New Year.