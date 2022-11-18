Armenia planning to launch a second satellite – Minister

The Armenian ARMSAT satellite has been fully tested is fully ready for exploitation, High-Tech Minister Robert Khachatryan told a press conference today.

“Now we are working on the construction of a control center, and a working group is expected to arrive in Armenia in the near future to install the equipment. Most part of the equipment has already been imported to Armenia,” he said.

According to him, the center will enable us to fully control the satellite from Armenia, which, he said, will mark a huge progress.

“The main purpose of the program was the development of capacities related to space technologies, and more than 10 Armenian companies have already shown interest in participating in the process,” the Minister said, adding that there I also an intention to develop satellite-building in the country.

Robert Khachatryan said Armenia is planning to launch a second satellite.

“It will differ significantly from the first satellite not only with its technical features, but also with the fact that most of the designing, and most probably, the integration will be carried out in Armenia. It will not only be the second Armenian satellite, but also the first satellite of Armenian production,” he said.

SpaceX launched the first Armenian satellite on May 25.