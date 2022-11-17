US midterms: Republicans narrowly win back the House

Republicans have secured the 218 seats needed for a majority in the lower chamber of Congress a week after the midterm elections, CBS News projects.

While the party’s margin in the House of Representatives is razor-thin, it is enough to stall President Joe Biden’s agenda for the next two years.

But Democrats will keep control of the Senate when the new Congress convenes in January.

A handful of seats remain to be called.

The Republicans – who had hoped to win back control of both chambers – underperformed expectations in last week’s midterms.

But they won the seat they needed for their House majority on Wednesday when California’s 27th district went to incumbent Mike Garcia.

The Republican party is now projected to win between 218-223 seats in the 435-seat House, according to CBS.

But with votes in several cliff-hanger races still being tallied, their majority may not be clear for days or even weeks.

Kevin McCarthy, who was picked by rank-and-file Republicans on Tuesday to be their nominee to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as the next Speaker of the House, celebrated having “officially flipped” the chamber.