Google Wallet expands to Armenia

Google Wallet has been extended to 12 more countries, bringing the total to 57, Google Wallet Vice President and General Manager Jenny Cheng announced on Tuesday.

Support for Wallet is going live in some prominent countries across Asia, Europe, and North America. The new markets are: Armenia, Cyprus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Slovenia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“When we launched Google Wallet earlier this year, we wanted to give as many people as possible access to a secure digital wallet,” Cheng said in a post.