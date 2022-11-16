US remains committed to peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Prime Minister Pashinyan to sustain momentum on peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the foreign ministers’ talks in Washington on November 7.

“The United States remains committed to these efforts,” Blinken said in a Twitter post.

In a phone conversation on November 15, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In particular, reference was made to the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington on November 7 and the trilateral meeting in Sochi.

Secretary Blinken expressed US willingness to continue to support the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Prime Minister Pashinyan highly appreciated the US efforts and the personal involvement of Secretary Blinken.

The interlocutors agreed to continue discussions on steps aimed at increasing the level of security and stability in the region, including the settlement of humanitarian issues.