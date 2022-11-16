Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to visit India

Secretary of the Council of Ministers Armen Grigoryan will visit New Delhi at the invitation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of India, Amit Shah, to participate in the “No Money for Terrorism” conference.
Within the framework of the visit on November 18-19, the secretary will have working meetings.
