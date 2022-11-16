Azerbaijan hands note of protest to France over Senate resolution

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has handed over a note of protested to the Charge d’Affaires of France in the country over the resolution calling for sanctions against Baku, adopted on November 15 by the Senate, press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

“On November 16, Chargé d’Affaires of France in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Julien Le Lan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was handed a note of protest in connection with the resolution against Azerbaijan, adopted by the French Senate on November 15, 2022,” the report says.

On November 15, the French Senate adopted a resolution, demanding sanctions against Azerbaijan and xalling for immediate withdrawal from the territory of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that “the resolution is frankly provocative” and “once again clearly demonstrates the pro-Armenian, biased and one-sided position of France, which claims to contribute to the peace process.”