Artsakh Defense Ministry has refuted the Azerbaijani reports claiming that the the Defense Army forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions in the occupied territories of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh overnight.

The Ministry says the report is “another piece of misinformation.”

The Defense Ministry of Armenia earlier issued a statement, refuting the Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violation in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact.