Armenian, Georgian PMs discuss bilateral, regional issues

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The interlocutors discussed both bilateral and regional issues. In this context, the improvement of the atmosphere in the South Caucasus region and the implementation of appropriate steps in that direction were emphasized.

Emphasizing the need for continuous development of trade and economic ties between Armenia and Georgia, the parties agreed to hold a session of Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission in Yerevan in early 2023.