Armenia wants CSTO to express clear stance on withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces – PM

The stance of the Republic of Armenia is clear-cut: the Azerbaijani forces must be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia to the positions they held before May 11, 2021, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“The international community actually supports this position. We do hope that the Collective Security Treaty Organization will also defend it. The situation is truly strange, because it seems it had to be the opposite. The CSTO had to clearly defend the position, and we had to work with other partners, but we have the opposite,” PM Pashinyan said.

He voiced hope that a consensus on the issue would be reached during the CSTO summit in Yerevan on November 23.

“This is the principled stance of the Republic of Armenia. We don’t want to incite a war between the CSTO and Azerbaijan. We want a clear definition of CSTO’s perception of the situation, and I think that the attitude of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia towards CSTO and the future of our relations will be shaped based on this,” the Prime Minister said.