Armenia ready to sign a framework peace agreement with Azerbaijan – PM Pashinyan

The Republic of Armenia is ready to sign a framework agreement with Azerbaijan on the basis of reciprocal recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

He said there are two approaches to the peace treaty – detailed approach and model for a framework agreement, when we draw the framework without specific details.

“Experience shows that if we try to solve a lot of detailed issues, we can face difficulties. This is the reason why the Republic of Armenia has offered to sign a framework agreement. This is an accepted practice, and we should also try to move along this path,” PM Pashinyan said.

Referring to the criticism of the government over the Nagorno Karabakh issue, the Prime Minister said: “The acceptance of the Russian proposals is the reason why we bring forward the issue of ensuring the rights and security of the people of Artsakh, rather than that of the status. As in 2018, we believe that the number one interested party of that conversation should be the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, our compatriots. We hope and there is an understanding among the international community that an internationally visible conversation should take place between representatives of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, which should be about the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh,” he said.

“The fact that we are ready to distinguish between the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the issue of addressing the rights and security of the people of Karabakh does not mean we are ready to remove the issue from the agenda,” he added.