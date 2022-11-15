French Senate discusses resolution proposing sanctions against Azerbaijan

The French Senate discusses a motion for resolution proposing sanctions against Azerbaijan and demanding its immediate withdrawal from Armenian territory.

The resolution also demands to enforce the ceasefire agreement of November 9, 2020, and to promote any initiative aimed at establishing a lasting peace between the two countries.

The resolution calls for respect by the Azerbaijani authorities and all their partners in the region, in particular Turkey, for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Armenia in accordance with their international obligations and commitments.

It also calls for the release and repatriation of all Armenian prisoners of war and condemns the violations by Azerbaijan of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination of 4 January 1969 and calls for the respect by the Azerbaijani authorities of the international agreements and conventions aimed at ensuring the security of the Armenian populations and the preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage;



The resolution calls on the Government to draw all the diplomatic and economic consequences from the recent attacks, and to consider, with its European partners, the strongest appropriate responses – including the seizure of the assets of Azerbaijani leaders and an embargo on imports of gas and oil from Azerbaijan – to sanction the military aggression carried out by the Azerbaijani forces on the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

It invites the Government to consider setting up a humanitarian office in Nagorno-Karabakh and demonstrate by all means France’s support for Armenia, by considering in particular the strengthening of Armenia’s defense.

The resolution invites the Government to make every effort to ensure that Azerbaijan engages in a process of negotiation through diplomatic channels, in order to achieve the establishment of a lasting peace in the South Caucasus.