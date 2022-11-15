Armenian PM emphasizes the role of EU observation mission

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation of special envoys of the EU and EU member states on Eastern Partnership issues.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation’s visit to Armenia and emphasized the continuous development of Armenia-EU cooperation. Nikol Pashinyan noted the fact of the reforms implemented in the country in the framework of the Eastern Partnership program in the areas of democracy development, justice, economy and other directions and added that the agenda of promoting them is one of the key priorities of the Armenian government. The Prime Minister also highlighted the effective implementation of the 2.6 billion euro economic and investment package announced by the EU for Armenia.

The expansion of Armenia-EU cooperation in economy, trade, investments, energy and other directions was highlighted. Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia ranks 11th among 165 countries in the World Economic Freedom Index.

The Prime Minister briefed the interlocutors on the position and observations of the Armenian side regarding the Nagorno Karabakh issue, the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The activity of the EU observation mission in Armenia was highlighted and its role in strengthening stability and security was emphasized.

Views were exchanged on demarcation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the processes taking place in the region, as well as the Armenian-Turkish dialogue.