Armenian FM briefs EU envoys on consequences of Azerbaijani aggression

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the delegation of special envoys of the EU and EU member states on Eastern Partnership issues.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the reforms implemented by the Armenian government in various fields, the steps taken towards promoting democracy and human rights, and strengthening the rule of law.

Issues related to the Armenia-EU bilateral agenda and the process of implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement were discussed. Commending the high-level political dialogue based on common values ​​with the EU, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the development of multi-sectoral cooperation with the EU with continuous and active steps, including within the framework of the Eastern Partnership. The parties exchanged views on the activity and significance of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia.

Minister Mirzoyan presented to the interlocutors the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression of September 13-14, referred to the position of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh issue. The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the establishment of stability and peace in the region continues to be hindered by the extremist approaches of Azerbaijan.

Developments of border demarcation and border security processes, unblocking of regional economic ties and transport infrastructures were also discussed.