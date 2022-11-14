Natasa Pirc Musar: Slovenia elects first female president

Slovenia has elected a lawyer linked to former US first lady Melania Trump as its first-ever female head of state, the BBC reports.

Natasa Pirc Musar is a journalist and lawyer who ran as an independent with the backing of Slovenia’s centre-left government.

She defeated former foreign minister Anze Logar – a veteran of conservative politics.

Ms Pirc Musar won almost 54% of the vote, ahead of Mr Logar who got just over 46%, the election commission said.

Turnout among the population of around two million was 49.9%, the commission said.