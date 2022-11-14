Global population projected to reach 8 billion on 15 November

The global population is projected to reach 8 billion on 15 November 2022, and India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, according to World Population Prospects 2022, released on World Population Day.

The global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under 1 per cent in 2020. The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. It is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100.

The UN Population Fund will organize a number of events to mark the birth of the symbolic 8 billionth child․

Representatives of the Fund will visit the Martuni maternity hospital in to congratulate the birth of the of the symbolic 8 billionth child in Armenia.