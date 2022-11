Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused Azerbaijani president of terrorizing the civilian population.

“Dressed in military uniform and in military audience Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his threatening and aggressive speech of Nov 8 announced that Sisian, Goris, Kapan and other Armenian towns are in field of their view and Armenia understands what it means. It is blatant act of terrorizing civilian population,” PM Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.