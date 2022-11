Azerbaijan calling Armenians of Artsakh “our citizens” and shooting at them – PM Pashinyan

Azerbaijan calls Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh “our citizens” and, at the same time, shoots at them while they’re doing agricultural work, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

He reminded that three civilians have been killed and 16 wounded since November 9, 2020 with 54 cases of attempted murder.

“Is this implementation of Az narrative saying ‘Nagorno Karabakh issue is solved’?” The Prime Minister said.