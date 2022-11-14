Aurora’s Sunrise: Armenia’s Oscar submission named Best Animated Film at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Armenia’s Oscars submission Aurora’s Sunrise has been named Best Animated Film at Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Five films were nominated in the category.

This highly prestigious film review is deemed the Oscars of the Asia-Pacific region, where the best films are selected and awarded.

Directed by Inna Sahakyan, Aurora’s Sunrise is a historical animated documentary film about the life of Armenian Genocide survivor Aurora Mardiganian, who shared her brave story of survival with the world, raising millions of dollars in humanitarian aid for survivors following the genocide.