Armenian national team off to Kosovo

The Armenian national football team left for Pristona today, where it is expected to face the national team of Kosovo on November 16 in a friendly.

Armenia will next face Albania on November 19.

Roman Berezovsky, acting head coach of the Armenian national team, has called up twenty-five players for the upcoming friendlies against Kosovo and Albania.

Artur Galoyan, Aventis Avetisyan and Arman Ghazaryan have բեեն drafted for the first time.