Armenian FM, Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group discuss unblocking of regional communications

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received today Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and Special Representative of Foreign Minister of Russia for normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the recent developments regarding the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.

The interlocutors touched upon the recent trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held in Sochi on October 31 and the adopted joint statement. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of the commitment of the sides to refrain from the use of force or threat of use of force, noting that Azerbaijan, with its aggressive behavior and maximalist aspirations continues to obstruct the establishment of sustainable and lasting peace in the region.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Igor Khovaev also exchanged views on the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as on the unblocking of transport infrastructures in the region.