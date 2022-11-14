Armenian FM offers condolences over deadly blast in Istanbul

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has offered condolences over the deadly blast in Istanbul.

“I express my sincere condolences to the families of victims of the deadly explosion in Istanbul and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Minister Mirzoyan said on Twitter.

He tagged Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the post.

At least six people were killed and 81 wounded in an explosion in a busy area of central Istanbul.

The blast happened at about 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT) on Sunday on a shopping street in the Taksim Square area.

A suspect has now been arrested, the interior minister said.

Vice-President Fuat Oktay earlier said the blast was thought to be a terrorist attack carried out by a woman.

On Monday morning, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said a person suspected of having left the bomb had been arrested by police, and accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) of responsibility.