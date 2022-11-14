Armenia supports proposals presented by Russia, PM Pashinyan tells envoy

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister on supporting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan Igor Khovaev.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that, as he has already publicly announced, Armenia supports the proposals presented by the Russian side still in August of this year, which can be the basis for further negotiations on the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held in Sochi on October 31, the process of the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh problem.