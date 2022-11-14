Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledges to give away most of his wealth

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has said he plans to give away most of his $124bn (£107bn) fortune during his lifetime.

The businessman told news network CNN he would donate his wealth to fighting climate change and reducing inequality.

He has previously been criticized for not promising to dedicate his fortune to charity.

Investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Mr Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott have all promised to give their money away.

Mr Bezos revealed his plans after donating $100m to the country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton to use for charitable causes.

Asked by CNN whether he intended to give away most of his wealth within his lifetime, Mr Bezos told the network: “Yeah, I do.”

He declined to provide details on where he would spend or donate the money, but said: “The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way.”

He added that he and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, were “building the capacity to be able to give away this money”.