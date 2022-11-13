Four dead, dozens wounded in Istanbul explosion

At least four people have been killed and dozens wounded in an explosion in a busy area of central Istanbul, the Turkish city’s governor has said.

Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that the blast happened at about 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT) on a shopping street in the Taksim Square area.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, which appears to have been captured on numerous videos circulating on social media.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The street – usually packed with shoppers – was previously targeted by a suicide bomber in 2016.