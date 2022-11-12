Armenia, France keen to develop economic ties

On a working visit to Paris, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Olivier Best, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad.

The interlocutors referred to the deepening of the trade and economic ties between the two countries and the necessary steps to more effectively realize the existing potential.

The parties emphasized the importance of Armenian-French economic cooperation road map signed in December 2021, which outlines the prospects for the development of cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, energy, high-tech agriculture, healthcare and tourism..

The possible participation of the French side in various economic and investment programs implemented in Armenia was also discussed. The interlocutors commended the close ties established in the field of Armenian-French decentralized cooperation.

Regional security and stability issues were also discussed.