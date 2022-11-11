Resolution of Artsakh issue should first of all be seen, felt and accepted by people living there – Pashinyan

Armenia is not against the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh issue, but the people living there should be the first of all see, feel and accept that solution, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

“As far as I am familiar with the statements of the President of Azerbaijan, he says that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue was resolved with the statements of Sochi and Prague. I want to draw attention to the fact that the President of Azerbaijan was making the same assertion even before Sochi and Prague,” said Pashinyan, emphasizing the importance of understanding the difference between Aliyev’s protocol before and after Prague and Sochi.

“Well, If the Karabakh issue is resolved, then why don’t the Armenians of Artsakh feel it? If the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is resolved, why have the Azerbaijani troops set up positions around Nagorno-Karabakh and why are they shooting at Nagorno-Karabakh? This is a very important question, and not only Armenia, but also the international community should receive a substantive answer to this question. We are not against the Nagorno-Karabakh issue being resolved. We say that the solution should first of all be seen, felt and accepted by the people living there. Why are they constantly under threat?” Pashinyan emphasized.

Referring to the statements of the Azerbaijani side that the Armenians do not have or will not have any problems within Azerbaijan, Pashinyan suggested to go and see if the people of Hadrut have any problems now, and whether they are living in their houses.