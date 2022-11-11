New compound feed factory opens in Armenia’s Yeghvard

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of a new compound feed factory in Yeghvard community, Kotayk region. The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and other officials.

The factory construction project was brought into life with the support of “Enterprise Armenia” investment support center.

The Prime Minister toured the factory and familiarized himself with the works done and the production process.

The managing staff of the factory informed the Prime Minister that more than 7 billion drams ($17.6 million) were invested and more than 100 new jobs were created. It is equipped with modern equipment, the entire production system is automated. The factory will produce total mixed ration feed, as well as a wide variety of feed supplements (concentrates) with different percentages.

Recipes are calculated using the latest generation software, which enables accurate calculations for all types and age groups of animals and birds. The vitamin-mineral supplements used in the product are manufactured by leading European companies.