Artsakh Army denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has refuted Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violation.

“The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the Defense Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh overnight is another misinformation,” the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier today the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani forces in the eastern part of the border zone. Mortars were employed as the Azerbaijani unites opened fire at Armenian combat positions.