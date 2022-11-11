Armenian, Russian FMs discuss upcoming CSTO summit in Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The interlocutors touched upon the agenda topics of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to be held in Yerevan on November 22, as well as the issues regarding the summit of the leaders of the CSTO countries.

Isues related to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh were discussed.