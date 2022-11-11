Armenian PM assesses discussions with Turkish President as “generally positive”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assesses his telephone conversation and meeting with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Prague as “generally positive.”

Speaking to Public TV, the Prime Minister said their discourse was not incompatible, while the statements for the press could create such an impression.

“If there is consistent work, if there is political will and desire, these narratives could be matched, which would eventually mean normalization of relations,” he said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, if the parties manage to open the Armenia-Turkey border for citizens for third countries, it will be a very serious progress.

“We are working on it now, but I don’t want us to fall into illusions that we will solve this problem now, in a day or two. What I said is that we should consistently go for it,” the Prime Minister added.

At the same time, PM Pashinyan said despite the official declaration that the relations should be normalized without preconditions, we know Azerbaijan is always present in the conversation.

On the other hand, he said, “who says we do not want to normalize relations with Azerbaijan?”

“We want normalization of relations with Azerbaijan. And during the meeting with the President of Turkey, I also tried to present a number of nuances of how Armenia sees Turkey’s positions on a number of issues, how it perceives, how it interprets. And I also tried to understand how Turkey perceives a number of positions of Armenia or Azerbaijan.”