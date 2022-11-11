Armenia to participate in 37th Philoxenia International Tourism Exhibition in Thessaloniki as a guest of honor

Armenia will participate in the 37th Philoxenia International Tourism Exhibition in Thessaloniki as a guest of honor, the Armenian Embassy in Greece informs.

The participation is organized in the context of 30th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Greece.

The purpose of Armenia’s participation is to promote the Armenian tourism sector, strengthen bilateral and multilateral trade, investment and economic relations, both with friendly Greece and other countries.



Armenia’s participation in the exhibition has become possible at the initiative of and thanks to joint efforts of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Greece, the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Thessaloniki and the Greece-Armenia Chamber of Commerce.

“Greeks and Armenians have common historical contributions but we are facing geopolitical challenges to this day. Our relationship is really brotherly and our cooperation is at a very high level, but it has a lot of room for improvement mainly in trade, economy and of course tourism exchanges,” Armenia’s Honorary Consul to Thessaloniki Akis Dagazian said at a press conference ahead of the exhibition.

He said Armenia has registered huge success in the tourism sector over the past ten years, more than doubling the tourist flows from 678,000 in 2010 alone to 1.9 million in 2019, while the first 10 months of 2022 have seen 1.4 million tourists arrive in the country.