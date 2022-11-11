Aliyev flagrantly violates agreements reached in Sochi, Armenian PM says

In his latest speech, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev flagrantly violated the agreement on refraining from the threat or use of force, stipulated in Sochi trilateral statement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

“Oddly enough, he accuses Armenia of violating mutually agreed statements!” the Prime Minister noted.

In his latest speech, president Aliyev flagrantly violated the agreement on refraining from the threat or use of force, stipulated in Sochi trilateral statement. Oddly enough, he accuses #Armenia of violating mutually agreed statements! — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) November 11, 2022

Speaking at the Government sitting on Thursday, Nikol Pashinyan said: “With that notorious speech, the leadership of Azerbaijan grossly violated the written agreement on refraining from the use of force and the threat of use of force, recorded in the trilateral statement adopted in Sochi on October 31, just a few days ago. Contrary to the Sochi statement of October 31 and the Prague statement of October 6 of this year, the leader of Azerbaijan speaks about his ambitions towards the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, with an obvious motive to terrorize the civilian population with the threatening use of the names and aliases of a number of Armenian settlements.”

He then mentioned concrete examples of violation of statements and agreements adopted in trilateral and other formats.

“In December 2020, Azerbaijan illegally occupied the settlements of Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent areas, contrary to the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, according to which a complete ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone comes into effect, all military operations are stopped and the parties remain in their positions.,” PM Pashinyan said.

“Azerbaijan carried out a similar occupation in March 2022, invading the zone of responsibility of the Russian Federation’s peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and violating the line of contact defined by the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, and now the President of Azerbaijan proudly calls it “Operation Parukh”. Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire regime almost on a daily basis, including on the line of contact established by the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, simultaneously declaring that Nagorno Karabakh does not exist,” he continued.

According to the Armenian PM, “this claim itself is a gross violation of the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020. In addition, in that well-known document signed by Azerbaijan, the name “Nagorno Karabakh” is mentioned 4 times.”