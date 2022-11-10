Russian lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Members of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian Federal Assembly’s State Duma visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex., accompanied by the member of the NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Shirak Torosyan.

The guests laid flowers at the Eternal Flame perpetuating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, and honored the memory of the Holy Martyrs with a moment of silence.

Members of the delegation also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits documenting the Genocide and left a note in the Memory Book of Honorable Guests.