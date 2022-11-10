Iran summons Azerbaijan’s envoy over ‘anti-Iranian propaganda’

Iran summoned on Thursday Azerbaijan’s ambassador over what it described as “anti-Iranian propaganda” by Azerbaijani officials and media, state news agency IRNA reported.

An Iranian foreign ministry official informed the Azerbaijani ambassador of Iran’s “dissatisfaction with the unfriendly statements of senior Azerbaijani officials,” IRNA reported

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, referring to drills held by the Iranian military last month in Iran’s northwest along the border with Azerbaijan, said on Tuesday: “If necessary, we will show once again that we can achieve what we want. Everyone knows this and those conducting military exercises near our borders in support of Armenia should also know it. No one can scare us.”